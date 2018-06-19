Three-day Prague European Summit gets underway

The three-day Prague European Summit, focused on the future of the European Union, gets underway in the Czech capital on Tuesday afternoon. Issues on the agenda include the UK’s planned departure from the bloc, the impact of digitalisation on industry and the EU’s next budget period, from 2021 to 2027.

The Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, said on Monday that the EU’s planned seven-year budget was unacceptable to the Czech Republic. He is due to be the keynote speaker on the opening day of the conference, which has been held in Prague annually since 2015.

Other speakers will include the Czech Republic’s European commissioner, Věra Jourová.