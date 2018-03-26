Thousands sign appeal in support of Czech Television

More than 10,000 people have signed an appeal initiated by leading Czech film-makers in support of Czech Television in reaction to President Miloš Zeman's inauguration address attacking the public broadcaster and other media.

The appeal calls on politicians and other public personalities to resist the effort to eliminate the independence of the strongest public media outlet.

Oscar-winning film director Jan Svěrák first read out the appeal during the Czech Lion film award-giving ceremony in Prague's Rudolfinum concert hall two weeks ago.

It has since been signed by a number of well-known personalities from other fields as well as by hundreds of ordinary people.