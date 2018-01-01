Thousands see New Year in on Prague’s main squares

Thousands of people saw the New Year in in the centre of Prague. Celebrations took place on Old Town Square where a music show kicked off in the early evening and on Wenceslas Square which had been cleared of cars by the police. No major disturbances were reported.

The main fireworks display organized by Prague City Hall is due to take place at 6 pm on January 1st. People should get a good view of it from the Dvorak embankment and the Mánes, Čechov and Štefánik bridges. The show was moved from midnight to the first day of the year so that it can be enjoyed by families with children.