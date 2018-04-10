Thousands rally against Czech prime minister

Demonstrations against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš took place in Prague, Brno and over a dozen other towns and cities in the country on Monday night.

Several thousand people gathered on Wenceslas Square to protest against the fact that a politician who faces criminal charges has been tasked with forming a government.

The Slovak-born prime minister, who is trying to form a new coalition after his present government failed to win a confidence vote in January, has also fought in vain to be cleared of a charge of having cooperated with the communist-era secret police.

The organizers of the protest say they aim to collect a million signatures under a petition against Babiš heading the Czech government.