Thousands of volunteers support weekend clean-up project

Daniela Lazarová
09-04-2018
Seventy-six thousand volunteers joined in the “Let’s Clean Up Czech Republic“ project at the weekend, collecting over 1,000 tons of garbage around the country.

The project has been hugely successful in mobilising volunteers from different age groups and backgrounds and helping to develop ecological and social responsibility.

The organizers say 65 local follow-up events have been organized in the coming weeks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
