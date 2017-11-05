Thousands of visitors admire newly-renovated state rooms at Prague Castle

Close to 15,000 people visited Prague Castle in the past two days to admire newly-renovated state rooms which are normally off-limits to the public.

Prague Castle offered special tours on Friday and Saturday which took visitors to the former offices of presidents T.G.Masaryk and Edvard Beneš as well as the Coronation Hall where the president appoints ministers and receives ambassadors.

Visitors also gained admission to the dining hall used by former heads of state and could admire the authentic porcelain sets and silverware used on special occasions.