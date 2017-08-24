Thousands of hens being destroyed following salmonella outbreak

The Czech veterinary authorities have started destroying thousands of laying hens at a farm in Pohořelice, southern Moravia, following a salmonella outbreak.

35,000 of around 60,000 hens have so far been destroyed and the market chain Lidl has taken all egg deliveries from the farm off its shelves.

People have been asked to return eggs already purchased at the market chain. This concerns eggs with an expiry date up to September 11th. The salmonella was detected due to health problems at a children’s camp.