Thousands of GPs to protest against inadequate financing and bureaucracy

GPs and dentists around the country will hold a symbolic nation-wide protest on Tuesday against inadequate financing and excessive bureaucracy.

GPs in outpatient care claim that the Health Ministry is neglecting their needs in favour of hospitals where doctors work in better conditions. Doctors in small towns and villages also have a problem meeting the requirements for electronic prescriptions and electronic cash registers.

Doctors’ offices will remain open on Tuesday, but GPs and dentists will wear black armbands in protest against the Health Ministry’s policy. Around 10,000 doctors are expected to join the protest.