Thousands of ducklings die in fire

Ian Willoughby
23-12-2017
Thousands of ducklings were burned to death in a fire at an agricultural facility in Hlušice, East Bohemia on Friday night. Around 3,500 birds died in the blaze, which occurred in a hall measuring about 50 by 20 metres.

The causes of the fire are being investigated, a spokesperson for the local fire service told the Czech News Agency.

 
 
 
 
