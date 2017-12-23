Thousands of ducklings die in fire

Thousands of ducklings were burned to death in a fire at an agricultural facility in Hlušice, East Bohemia on Friday night. Around 3,500 birds died in the blaze, which occurred in a hall measuring about 50 by 20 metres.
The causes of the fire are being investigated, a spokesperson for the local fire service told the Czech News Agency.
