More than 200 thousand civil servants will get a wage hike as of July 1st. The hike concerns police officers, soldiers, nurses, fire fighters, prison guards and several other professions which the government considers to be underpaid. The 7 to 10 percent wage hike corresponds to an increase of some 2,000 to 3,000 crowns a month and will require an additional four billion crowns from state coffers.
Defence ministers from six countries focus on cooperation in Prague
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Gun use bill passed by lower house
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU