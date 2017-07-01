Thousands of civil servants to get wage hike

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2017
More than 200 thousand civil servants will get a wage hike as of July 1st. The hike concerns police officers, soldiers, nurses, fire fighters, prison guards and several other professions which the government considers to be underpaid. The 7 to 10 percent wage hike corresponds to an increase of some 2,000 to 3,000 crowns a month and will require an additional four billion crowns from state coffers.

