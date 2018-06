Thousands of people joined the annual Avon walk to end breast cancer through the centre of Prague on Saturday. The charity fundraising walk aims to raise awareness of the need for prevention and provide more information to patients and family members.

It is supported by a number of Czech celebrities, among them singers Tonya Graves and Debbi, and actresses Iva Pazderková, Vanda Hybnerová and Hana Holišová. In its 18th year, the walk has raised 110 million crowns to date.