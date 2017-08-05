Thousands descend on Brno for Czech GP motorcycle race

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thousands of motorcycle fans have descended on the Moravian metropolis of Brno for the Czech Grand Prix weekend. Practice sessions got underway on Friday morning and the 22-lap race is scheduled for Sunday at 1400 CET on a circuit situated in the hilly woods around Brno. Marc Marquez is leading the Championship on 129 points. The organizers are expecting some 200 thousand visitors.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 