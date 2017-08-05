Thousands of motorcycle fans have descended on the Moravian metropolis of Brno for the Czech Grand Prix weekend. Practice sessions got underway on Friday morning and the 22-lap race is scheduled for Sunday at 1400 CET on a circuit situated in the hilly woods around Brno. Marc Marquez is leading the Championship on 129 points. The organizers are expecting some 200 thousand visitors.
