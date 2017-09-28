Thousands attend mass in Stara Boleslav on St Wenceslas Day

Several thousand people gathered in the town of Stara Boleslav on Thursday for the annual pilgrimage of St. Wenceslas dedicated to the patron saint of the Czech nation. An open air mass held outside the church where the prince was murdered by dissenters, among them his brother Boleslav, was served by Bishop Frantisek Lobkowicz. The Archbishop of Prague, Cardinal Dominik Duka, spoke about St. Wenceslas'legacy. Events in the town include theatre performances, concerts and a traditional St. Wenceslas fair. September 28, the day on which the prince was murdered,is observed as the Day of Czech Statehood and is a public holiday.