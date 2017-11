A hepatitis A epidemic has continued to spread in the region of Ústí, with 30 new cases registered. The epidemic led towns in the region to take special hygienic measures, for example, at a voting booth at an elementary school in the recent elections where disinfectant gel and napkins were offered.

In all, 237 people in the region have contracted the disease since August. Ground zero for the epidemic was originally in socially-excluded areas, a local epidemiologist confirmed.