Thirteen Czechs remain hospitalized in Italy following Friday’s accident of a tourist bus near the town of Bolzano. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. The driver was killed in the accident in which the bus swerved off the road and crashed in a field. The cause of the accident is being investigated. According to reports in the Italian press the bus’ brakes failed and the driver prevented a far bigger tragedy by driving the vehicle off the road. Twenty-five of the tourists are returning home on Sunday.
