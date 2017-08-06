Thirteen remain hospitalized after Friday’s bus crash in Italy

Daniela Lazarová
06-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thirteen Czechs remain hospitalized in Italy following Friday’s accident of a tourist bus near the town of Bolzano. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. The driver was killed in the accident in which the bus swerved off the road and crashed in a field. The cause of the accident is being investigated. According to reports in the Italian press the bus’ brakes failed and the driver prevented a far bigger tragedy by driving the vehicle off the road. Twenty-five of the tourists are returning home on Sunday.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 