Third person dies from injuries after being struck by tree

Sunday’s high winds in the Czech Republic claimed a third life on Monday after a man in the area of Mladá Boleslav who had been hit by a tree and had suffered multiple injuries died in hospital.
The man, who was 58, had been transported to hospital in Liberec by an emergency helicopter and had been on life-support.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
How should socialist architecture be treated now?