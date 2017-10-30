Third person dies from injuries after being struck by tree

Jan Velinger
30-10-2017
Sunday’s high winds in the Czech Republic claimed a third life on Monday after a man in the area of Mladá Boleslav who had been hit by a tree and had suffered multiple injuries died in hospital.

The man, who was 58, had been transported to hospital in Liberec by an emergency helicopter and had been on life-support.

 
 
 
 
 
 
