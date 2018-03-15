‘The Deminer’ wins best film award at One World festival

Swedish film ‘The Deminer’ won the best film award at the One World festival of human rights documentaries in Prague on Wednesday. The best direction award went to Syrian filmmaker Talal Derki, for his film ‘Of Fathers and Sons’.

Wednesday’s award ceremony closed the Prague leg of the 20th edition of the festival, which attracted over 28,000 visitors. The event will now move on to 36 other Czech towns and cities.