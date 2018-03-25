Thalia Awards handed out in Prague

The Czech Actors' Association presented the prestigious annual Thalia Awards at Prague’s National Theatre on Saturday night. The awards are given in recognition of exceptional performances in the fields of drama, opera and ballet as well as for lifetime achievement.

Tereza Dočkalová and Daniel Bambas picked up the main prizes in the drama category, the former for her lead role in Ibsen’s Nora, the latter for his performance in the play Beauty. Maida Hundelingová won in the opera category.

Lifetime achievement awards were handed out to actor Petr Kostka, puppeteer Bohuslav Šulc and the founder of the Prague Black Light Theatre Jiří Srnec, among others.