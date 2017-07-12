A survey of food samples in five countries, including the Czech Republic, have shown wide differences in the same products sold by manufacturers. Out of 21 products tested in Austria, Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, only three were the same. In 13 cases there were wide differences in the same product sold in the different countries and in five cases minor differences. In one case the fish content of fish fingers was 63.8 percent in Germany and Austria but just 50.2 percent in the Czech Republic. The active ingredients of washing power sold in Germany and Austria was much higher than other countries. The Czech minister of agriculture has said the problem of different quality foods sold as the same needs to be tackled at a European level.