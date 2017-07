The Czech tennis player Tomáš Berdych has been beaten by Roger Federer of Switzerland in the semi-final at Wimbledon. The 11th seeded pushed Federer hard on Centre Court, but went down 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4. “I think I played really good tennis throughout the whole tournament. But I just unfortunately faced a guy who's playing his best,” Berdych said after the game.