Tennis: Roger Federer arrives in Prague

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer arrived in Prague on Monday ahead of the premiere edition of the Laver Cup, which will pit two teams - from Europe and the rest of the world – against each other on an indoor hard court.

Team Europe and Team World is being captained by former tennis rivals Bjorn Bjorg and John McEnroe.

Federer, the winner of 19 grand slams, told the media that he loved the Czech capital and was looking forward to the tournament which begins Friday.