Tennis: Plíšková knocked out of Wimbledon’s fourth round

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Karolína Plíšková, was knocked out in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. The 26-year-old failed to get past Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won 3-6 7-6.
In the men’s singles, Czech Jiří Veselý is set to face world number one Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, which is scheduled to take place on centre court on Monday evening.
