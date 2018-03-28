Tennis: Plíšková knocked out of quarterfinals in Miami

Ruth Fraňková
28-03-2018
Czech women’s number one tennis player Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out of the Miami Open quarterfinals. The Czech world number six was beaten by Viktoria Azarenka of Ukraine 5:7, 3:6.

 
 
 
