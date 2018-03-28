Tennis: Plíšková knocked out of quarterfinals in Miami

Czech women’s number one tennis player Karolína Plíšková has been knocked out of the Miami Open quarterfinals. The Czech world number six was beaten by Viktoria Azarenka of Ukraine 5:7, 3:6.
