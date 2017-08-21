Tennis: Plíšková hangs on to No. 1 spot thanks to Muguruza

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková will hang on to the women's world number 1 spot despite losing in the semifinal in Cincinnati this week. She would have been replaced in the top spot in the ATP rankings by Romanian player Simona Halep if the latter had won the final. Instead, Halep lost badly to Spanish-Venezuelan competitor Garbine Muguruza: the final score was 1:6, 0:6.
