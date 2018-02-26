Tennis: Kvitová ninth in WTA rankings

Czech tennis player and former World No.2 Petra Kvitová has moved up one spot in the women’s rankings, from 10th to 9th while Czech colleague Karolína Plíšková remains at No. 5. The world No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, was overtaken for the top spot by Romania’s Simona Halep.

