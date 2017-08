Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová advanced in the opening round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday. Kvitová edged Serbian player Jelena Jankovic in a tough two-setter which finished 7:5, 7:5.

Kristýna Plíšková also advanced, beating Japanese player Misa Eguchi in three sets. Plíšková’s sister, Karolína - the women’s world No. 1 - faces Poland’s Magda Linette on Tuesday.