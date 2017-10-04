Tennis: Karolína Plíšková to be coached by Australian Rennae Stubbs

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková will finish the season with Rennae Stubbs as her coach, her manager announced on Tuesday.

The multiple-Grand Slam doubles winner will coach Plíšková at the World Tour Finals in Singapore. The former World No. 1 unexpectedly split with her coach David Kotyza after losing her top WTA singles ranking to Garbine Muguruza in September.

Under Kotyza, she won three titles in Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne and reached the French open semi-finals and quarterfinals of the US Open.