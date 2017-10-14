Tennis: Barbora Strýcová through to Linz final

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has advanced to the final round of WTA event in Linz. In Saturday’s match, the 31-year-old Czech beat Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 7-6 In the final round, Strýcová will face the winner of the match between Slovakia’s Magdaléna Rybáriková or Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.