Tennis: Barbora Strýcová claims WTA title in Linz

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has won a second WTA singles title in her career. In the final round of WTA event in Linz on Sunday, the Czech No.2 seed defeated Magdalena Rybáriková of Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1. The 31-year-old Czech last claimed a WTA title in 2011, when she won at the WTA Bell Challenge Tournament in Quebec City.
