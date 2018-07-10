Tennis: all Czech singles knocked out of Wimbledon

All Czech tennis players were knocked out of the Wimbledon singles competitions after the last two Czech hopes, Karolína Plíšková and Jiří Veselý, lost their fourth-round matches on Monday.

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Karolína Plíšková, failed to get past Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won 3-6 7-6, while Jiří Veselý lost to Rafael Nadal 3-6, 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles, Lucie Šafářová with US partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the fourth round after defeating the Czech duo Barbora Strýcová and Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.