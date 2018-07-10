Tennis: all Czech singles knocked out of Wimbledon

Ruth Fraňková
10-07-2018
All Czech tennis players were knocked out of the Wimbledon singles competitions after the last two Czech hopes, Karolína Plíšková and Jiří Veselý, lost their fourth-round matches on Monday.

The Czech women’s tennis number one, Karolína Plíšková, failed to get past Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won 3-6 7-6, while Jiří Veselý lost to Rafael Nadal 3-6, 3-6, 4-6.

In doubles, Lucie Šafářová with US partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the fourth round after defeating the Czech duo Barbora Strýcová and Andrea Sestini Hlaváčková 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

 
 
 
 
 
 
