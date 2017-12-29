Tender deadline on road toll system extended until March

The Transport Ministry has postponed the deadline on a public tender for a road toll system on Czech motorways after the present contract with the Austrian firm Kapsch expires in 2019. The original deadline, which was January 11, has been extended until March 8th in view of the planned introduction of a unified tolling service in the EU, the so-called EETS.

Four companies have so far entered the competition to operate the road toll. The firms in the running are Kapsch which is currently operating a microwave-based truck tolling system which has come under fire for excessive costs and disappointing returns to state coffers, Skytoll, which is operating a tolling system in neighbouring Slovakia, the German T-Systems International and National Toll Payment Services.