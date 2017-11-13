Ten years since landmark discrimination ruling

Monday marks 10 years since a landmark discrimination ruling was handed to the Czech Republic by the European Court of Human Rights. The court ruled that the Czech Republic had violated the European Convention of Human Rights by segregating Roma children into schools for the mentally disabled. Eighteen Roma children were discriminated against and their rights to education trampled on.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner, the OSCE and other organisations have called on states to increase their efforts to integrate Roma children at regular state schools.