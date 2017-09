Team Europe won the first two matches of the Laver Cup which kicked off in Prague on Friday, securing two out of a total of 13 points. The tournament, in its first year, takes place over three days. In the opening match, Marin Cilic edged Frances Tiafoe 7-6, 7-6.

Later, Dominic Thiem defeated John Isner in a super tiebreak: the score was 6:7, 7:6, 1:0.

The third match scheduled for Friday will see Team Europe's Zverev take on Team World's Shapovalov