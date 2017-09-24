Team Europe takes 9-3 lead on second day of Laver Cup

Jan Velinger
24-09-2017
The second day of the Laver Cup tournament in Prague saw Team Europe extend its lead over Team World to 9:3.

Federer and Nadal both won respective singles matches against Querrey and Sock and also their first-ever doubles together on Saturday evening to build the team's lead.

The Czech Republic's Tomáš Berdych suffered the only defeat for the squad, a close match that went down the wire to a super tiebreak against Nick Kyrgios.

Four matches remain on Sunday, each worth three points. The winning squad needs a total of 13 points to win.

 
 
 
 
