Teachers’ unions, universities outline pay and budget demands

The teachers’ unions have said they do want to threaten strike action as long as negotiations continue. Instead, representatives will repeat their demands at a demonstration planned at Prague’s Bethlehem Chapel on the first day of the academic year, September 1.

Union and university representatives outlined the situation at a press conference Monday; the unions are seeking a pay rise of 15 percent for teachers and 10 percent for non-teachers in the field of education. University representatives are seeking a 4.5 billion crown increase in the annual budget compared to last year.