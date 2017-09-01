Teachers’ unions threaten strike alert

The teachers’ unions have said they will call a strike alert if the coaltion government council does not agree to meet their demands for higher pay next Monday; the unions are seeking pay rise of 15 percent for educators and 10 percent for non-teaching staff. The unions made the announcement during a demonstration at Prague’s Bethlehem Chapel on Friday, ahead of the new school year.

The Czech Rectors Conference is considering an extraordinary meeting on September 6, to consider possible steps such as delaying the start of the semester at universities if higher wages are not introduced.