Teachers' unions declare strike alert

Daniela Lazarová
05-09-2017
Teachers' unions have declared a strike alert over the coalition’s failure to agree on a wage hike for people working in the education sector.

The parties of the ruling coalition agreed on Monday that teachers should get a wage increase, but failed to agree on how much it should be.

Trade unions are pushing for a 15 percent wage increase for teachers and a 10 percent increase for non-teaching staff.

According to the head of the umbrella trade union organization Josefa Středula other unions may join the strike alert.

 
 
 
 
