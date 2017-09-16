Taxi men clash with Uber drivers at Prague airport

Taxi drivers clashed with Uber drivers at Prague’s Václav Havel Airport on Friday afternoon, iDnes.cz reported. For the second day in a row, they attempted to prevent the Uber drivers from pulling in at the airport's terminals and placed English-language signs reading Illegal Transport on their cars. Police were called out to deal with the conflict.
An iDnes.cz reporter said the taxi men had placed Illegal Transport signs on all cars that were not taxis, including those of ordinary people stopping at the airport.
The mayor of Prague, Adriana Krnáčová, described the taxi drivers’ action as disgraceful and said it attested to their level of intelligence.
