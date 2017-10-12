Tax authorities prepare change in rules governing Airbnb

The Czech tax authorities are preparing a change in regulations that will impact those who rent out their properties long-term via Airbnb or similar platforms, iHned.cz reported on Thursday. In a statement, the Financial Administration said such services would be taxed the same as accommodation services or other forms of enterprise, not as rent.
Landlords who earn CZK 1 million or more annually will be required to register as payers of value added tax.
