Tax authorities prepare change in rules governing Airbnb

Ian Willoughby
12-10-2017
The Czech tax authorities are preparing a change in regulations that will impact those who rent out their properties long-term via Airbnb or similar platforms, iHned.cz reported on Thursday. In a statement, the Financial Administration said such services would be taxed the same as accommodation services or other forms of enterprise, not as rent.

Landlords who earn CZK 1 million or more annually will be required to register as payers of value added tax.

 
 
 
 
 
 
