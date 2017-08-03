Fire-crews were called to help clear the D35 highway on Wednesday after a tank being transported came loose and rolled off a platform trailer. No one was hurt in the accident, but the highway was closed for over an hour. The cause of the accident, which happened on an uphill stretch of the road, is being investigated.
