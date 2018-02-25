Syrian Kurdish leader arrested in Prague

Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim was arrested in Prague on Saturday on an international arrest warrant, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

Muslim was the co-chair of the PYD party, the major component of the coalition that runs autonomous parts of north Syria. He has been on Turkey’s wanted terrorist list since 2016.

Turkey is expected to file an extradition request in the coming days and a Czech court will decide whether to hand Muslim over to the Turkish authorities.