Syrian Kurdish leader arrested in Prague

Daniela Lazarová
25-02-2018
Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim was arrested in Prague on Saturday on an international arrest warrant, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.

Muslim was the co-chair of the PYD party, the major component of the coalition that runs autonomous parts of north Syria. He has been on Turkey’s wanted terrorist list since 2016.

Turkey is expected to file an extradition request in the coming days and a Czech court will decide whether to hand Muslim over to the Turkish authorities.

Related articles
Saleh Muslim's supporters, Prague, February 27, 2018, photo: CTK

Muslim’s release sparks diplomatic row between Prague and Ankara

A Czech court on Tuesday ordered the release of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, sparking a diplomatic row with Ankara which considers…
Saleh Muslim, photo: CTK

Prague in diplomatic tug-of-war following arrest of former PYD leader Saleh Muslim

The Czech Republic has found itself in a diplomatic tug-of-war between Turkey and the main Syrian Kurdish political party PYD following…
Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas, photo: Sirnak Police, Mete Sohtaoğlu

Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison

Two Czech nationals, Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas, have been sentenced to six years, three months, in prison by a Turkish…
