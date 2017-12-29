Swiss court upholds Czech complaint in MUS case

A Swiss court has upheld a compliant from the Czech state over the fact that it was not allowed to participate in the 2013 court case relating to the fraudulent privatization of the Czech Republic’s largest coal mining company Mostecka Uhelna(MUS) as a damaged party. The Czech finance ministry has said it will seek compensation.

The case was tried in Switzerland after Swiss investigators assembled enough evidence on the case to be able to prosecute. The company’s managers received prison sentences from 16 months to 4 years. The damage incurred to the Czech Republic has been estimated at around two billion crowns.