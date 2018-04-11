Survey reveals average Czechs are slightly overweight

Average Czechs are slightly overweight, a survey of household living conditions carried out by the Czech Statistical Office suggests. According to the figures, released on Wednesday, 47 percent of Czech men and one third of Czech women are overweight, while every fifth man and 18 percent of women are obese.

The average BMI, a measure of body fat by height and weight, was 25.2, with 25 being the upper limit of what is considered normal.

According to the survey, more than one third of Czechs between the ages of 26 and 64 years have a sedentary existence. Men tend to spend more time in sporting activities than women, while women eat more fruit and vegetables than men.