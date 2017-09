Around one third of Czechs have overdrawn their bank accounts over the past year, according to a survey carried out by CSOB bank. Roughly a half of households had problems with unexpected expenditures that exceeded 10,000 crowns, the survey suggests.

According to CSOB’s Petr Hutla, most families’ financial reserves would only last for three months in case they lost their main source of income. One quarter of Czech households would survive for less than a month on their savings.