Supreme state attorney says Chinese nationals should face criminal charges over Tibetan flags

Jan Velinger
30-06-2017
The Supreme State Attorney, Pavel Zeman, has challenged earlier court rulings which called for criminal proceedings to be discontinued against two Chinese nationals who grabbed Tibetan flags and threw them into the Vltava river during protests during the Prague visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping early last year. Two Prague courts earlier said that the criminal cases be dropped because of the low material value of the flags. Zeman though has challenged those decisions, arguing that it is not the cost of the flags that is the main issue but the intentions of the defendants in their alleged actions against legitimate protesters. The state visit was marked by a series of clashes with heavy handed Czech police action against Chinese policy and human rights protesters also coming under fire.

