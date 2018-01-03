Supreme Court to deal with hijab complaint from former student

The Supreme Court is set to deal with the case of alleged discrimination filed by a young Somali woman who left a Prague nursing school because she was not allowed to wear a headscarf.
The girl sued the school, seeking an apology and 60,000 crowns in compensation, but a Prague court dismissed the case at the start of last year arguing that there was no evidence of discrimination.
The case, which happened in 2013, sparked a heated debate in the country. Czech ombudswoman Anna Šabatová stood up for the Somali girl, arguing that she was discriminated by being denied access to education.
