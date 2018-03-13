Supreme Court judge detained in early morning raid

Detectives from the anti-organized crime squad made an early morning raid on the premises of the Supreme Court in Prague, the ctk news agency reported. A court judge was reportedly detained for questioning.
The news was confirmed by Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova. The National Centre for Fighting Organized Crime also confirmed the operation, but said it would not release any further details.
