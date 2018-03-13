Supreme Court judge charged with corruption

Criminal charges have been filed against a judge at Prague’s Supreme Court. Ivan Elischer is accused of bribe taking, abuse of office and preferential treatment, the chairman of the court’s panel told journalists. Mr. Elischer has been at the court since 2013 and specialises in serious drug cases.

He was arrested by the police’s national organised crime unit in a raid at the court building on Tuesday moring. Neither the police nor the state attorney’s office have revealed any details about the matter.