Less than half of substantial funds allotted between the years 2011 – 2016 for the renovation and modernization of the country’s public universities were used up, according to the Supreme Audit Office. Almost 14 billion crowns were set aside the project. In its audit, the bureau reported that the Education Ministry, which oversaw the program, did not have a proper overview over whether the funds which were spent for improving infrastructure had helped. The ministry said that it did not agree with the findings and said it was conducting its own assessment of the subsidies program.
