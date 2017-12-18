Supporters march to Castle on eve of anniversary of Havel’s death

Supporters of Václav Havel took part in a march in remembrance of the late Czech president on Sunday evening, a day before the sixth anniversary of his death. Around 200 people took part in the event which involved a walk up to Prague Castle and was intended to highlight the dissident-turned-politician’s legacy.

Participants carried a large love heart, a symbol with which Havel, who died on 18 December 2011, was associated.

Václav Havel led the Velvet Revolution of 1989 and served as Czechoslovak and then Czech president for 13 years.